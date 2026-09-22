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The Googlebooks come at prices between $899 and $1,299, and they're already available for pre-orders in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia. However, India availability is yet to be confirmed.

Googlebooks: Specifications and features

Googlebook was announced in May 2026 as a successor to Chromebook, but not as a replacement. During the first preview, the tech giant announced several Android and Gemini-based features such as Gemini integration for AI-powered tasks, Magic Pointer, Android app support, phone file access, and the ability to use the same apps on the laptop that are available on the phone.

Now, Google has officially announced Googlebooks, consisting of five models: Acer Googlebook 14, Asus Googlebook 14, Dell XPS Googlebook, HP Googlebook 14, and Lenovo Googlebook 15. Buyers can choose between Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon X Elite processors, which are paired with advanced NPUs running at over 45 TOPS of on-device AI power.

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The laptops offer a base of 16GB of high-speed RAM across the entire portfolio, and some models also go up to 32GB. In terms of battery life, the laptops offer up to 14 hours of video playback and 16 hours of web browsing.

Design and display

The Googlebooks are made up of premium materials like aluminum, magnesium alloy, and carbon fiber, and are said to offer a flagship and lightweight design experience. The laptops have touchscreen displays with resolutions of up to 2.8K. It includes a custom keyboard with a backlit feature, haptic glass-like trackpads, up to six speakers with Dolby Atmos, and studio-quality microphones with background-noise cancellation.

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All models consist of a new design feature called Glowbar, which glows when you turn on the laptop. It also supports animations that indicate how much battery is left, and other interactive elements. Developers can also create their own interactive animations and effects.

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Android-powered OS: What benefits does it bring?

Googlebook is designed to make an Android phone and laptop work as one connected ecosystem, where users can seamlessly access Gemini-powered AI features and Android apps.

Once you set up Googlebook, several pieces of information from your phone, including settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, and messages, can carry over to the laptop, with end-to-end encryption.

Furthermore, it consists of several phone-to-laptop features such as Continue On, which lets users start something on their Android phone and continue it on the Googlebook. It can search for and open files and photos stored on your phone directly through the Googlebook's Files app. Lastly, you can stream and interact with apps running on your phone inside a window on the laptop.

Google says Googlebooks combines Chrome, Android apps, and desktop software, and it's positioning the laptops as a machine for developers.