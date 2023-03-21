Google’s AI chatbot Bard launched for some users in US and UK: Here’s how it works

Google is introducing its Bard AI platform to a limited group of users after months of public speculation about chatbots driven by artificial intelligence.

Users in the United Kingdom and the United States can sign up for a waitlist at bard.google.com. Google describes Bard as an "early experiment that allows you to collaborate with generative AI."

“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post,” Sissie Hsiao, product vice president, and Eli Collins, research vice president, Google wrote in a blog titled “Try Bard and share your feedback.”

Google posted a few screenshots of its chatbot product in the blog post. Users are first greeted with a blank chat box with the statement “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.”

There are several sample prompts, but users are allowed to type whatever they like in the text field. Bard then loads the answer and presents it all at once. Although it does not appear like Bard is writing a word-by-word response, Google claims that it functions similarly to other generative AI chatbots. Based on the previous words, it generates the next word.

One can also rate the response with a thumbs up or thumbs down, restart the chat, or click on a 'Google It' button to move to Google's search engine at the bottom of the answer.

Bard, unlike Microsoft's Bing chatbot, lacks footnotes with web sources which can assist you in verifying the correctness of the solution. If you're not pleased with Bard's response, Google allows you to see more results for the same inquiry. To load more answers, click the 'view other drafts' button in the top right corner.

“In case you were wondering: Bard did help us write this blog post — providing an outline and suggesting edits. Like all LLM-based interfaces, it didn’t always get things right. But even then, it made us laugh,” the blog post read.

Google announced Bard in February 2023 as an alternative to ChatGPT that seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.

Two years ago Google unveiled next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for short). It has been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, which Google calls it as Bard.

