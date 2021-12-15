Google’s Android 12 (Go edition) to be faster, smarter than the older versions

Google has announced the Go edition of Android 12. The Go editions of the Android OS are meant for cheaper, low-end devices that do not have the hardware prowess to support the full versions. According to reports, about 200 million people globally use the Android Go versions of the OS on their devices.

The Android 12 (Go edition), as Google has promised, will bring in a smarter, faster, and a more privacy-friendly experience as compared to the older editions.

Google has said that the Android 12 (Go edition) is going to launch apps 30 per cent faster as compared to older Go editions and the animations on this OS will be smoother too. Reports mention that the Android 12 SplashScreen API is also going to be a part of the Android 12 (Go edition) which will allow developers to create something nice and appealing to look at while apps load.

Android 12 (Go edition) is also going to put apps that have not been used for extended periods of time on hibernation mode to save battery life and storage space on the device. Users are going to be notified when apps are put into the hibernation mode.

The Files Go is getting an update on Android 12 (Go edition) and it will let users recover files within 30 days of deleting them. This will help sort out the clutter in the device storage.

With the Android 12 (Go edition), the Recent Apps screen will give users options to listen to the news and also translate on-screen content into the language of your choice. Strangely, these features are not a part of the standard Android 12 OS.

Nearby Share and Google Play on Android 12 (Go edition) will help users save data by sharing apps directly with nearby devices. Another useful feature coming in with Android 12 (Go edition) is that users will also be able to switch to a guest profile easily before sharing a device with someone else and then reset the profile back to personal once the other person is done using the device and has returned it. These profile change options are going to be available on the lock screen itself.

The new privacy dashboard that Google introduced on Android 12 is going to be a part of the Android 12 (Go edition) as well and it brings in the same snapshot that shows apps that are accessing sensitive data. The status bar notification alert for when apps are using the camera or the mic is also going to be available on the Android 12 (Go edition). The approximate location permissions, another thing Google introduced on Android 12, is making its way to the Android 12 (Go edition) as well.

Android 12 (Go edition) is going to be available for devices launching in 2022.

