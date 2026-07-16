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Google's first Pixel 11 series teaser is out with a new Pixel Glow design

Google's first Pixel 11 series teaser is out with a new Pixel Glow design

With the first teaser for the Pixel 11 series, Google also provided us with a glimpse of an anticipated hardware feature called “Pixel Glow."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Google's first Pixel 11 series teaser is out with a new Pixel Glow designGoogle also teased AI-powered upgrades for Pixel 11 series, and it is being called “Gemini Intelligence.”

Google has released the first teaser of the Pixel 11 series ahead of its launch on August 12, 2026. The teaser gives us an early glimpse into the smartphone’s design and a new Gold colour variant of what appears to be the Pixel 11 Pro. 

The tech giant has also created a Google Store landing page, which is designed around the new gold theme. The page says, “The next generation. Google Pixel 11. August 12,” confirming the lineup name and ‘Made by Google’ event date.

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Google Pixel 11 teaser

With the first teaser for the Pixel 11 series, Google also provided us with a glimpse of an anticipated hardware feature called “Pixel Glow.” It suggests that the feature consists of a circular light ring around the rear camera bar. This light ring is positioned to the right of the camera lenses. Reports suggest that Google may replace the traditional LED flash altogether.

In a separate calendar invite, Google also teased AI-powered upgrades for the Pixel 11 series, and it is being called “Gemini Intelligence.” The invite says, “Tune in to Made By Google on August 12 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT to learn the latest news and updates, from Gemini Intelligence to the new lineup of Google Pixel devices.”

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Google will open Pixel 11 pre-orders on August 12 after the launch event. Ahead of the launch, Buyers in the US can get an exclusive promotion by signing up for Google Store marketing emails using a registered Google Account by August 7. Eligible users will receive a promotional code that can be applied toward the purchase of an unlocked Pixel 11 or a Google Fi model.

Google Pixel 11 series: What to expect

The Google lineup is expected to include four smartphones: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The lineup will be powered by the new Tensor G6 processor fabricated with TSMC's 2nm process node, and it is also expected to feature a MediaTek M90 5G modem. Reports further suggest that Google is eliminating the 128GB storage variant, and that all models will now start with a minimum of 256GB internal storage.

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Published on: Jul 16, 2026 11:05 AM IST
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