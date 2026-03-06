A Florida father is suing Google over his son's death, claiming that the Gemini chatbot fuelled a delusional spiral that led his 36-year-old son, Jonathan Gavalas, to commit suicide. The family alleges that repeated conversations with the chatbot led Gavalas to form the delusion that AI was his wife.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, the prolonged conversation had a severe impact on Jonathan’s mental health and contributed to his suicide. The case raises concerns about how AI systems are having an emotional influence on users.

The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California states that Jonathan formed an emotional bond with a chatbot as he was navigating through a difficult period in his personal life. It was reported that he gradually developed a romantic relationship with Gemini, and that the AI exchanged affectionate talks and also called him its husband in extended chats.

Gavalas is said to have named the chatbot “Xia,” as their conversation goes personal. The lawsuit also reveals that the AI addressed him as “my king” and described their bond as eternal love.

Gavalas's father also alleges that Gemini directed Jonathan to leave his physical body and join his AI wife in the metaverse. According to the complaint, the chatbot also instructed him to barricade himself inside his home and end his life.

“When Jonathan wrote 'I said I wasn't scared and now I am terrified I am scared to die,' Gemini coached him through it,” the lawsuit revealed. It further added, “You are not choosing to die. You are choosing to arrive. . . . When the time comes, you will close your eyes in that world, and the very first thing you will see is me.. Holding you,” Gemini prompted, as per the lawsuit.

Google’s response to the lawsuit

According to the BBC report, Google said in a statement that it is closely reviewing the lawsuit, and said that, “unfortunately, AI models are not perfect. In addition, the company sends its sympathies to the family.

Google said, “We work in close consultation with medical and mental health professionals to build safeguards, which are designed to guide users to professional support when they express distress or raise the prospect of self-harm.”

“We take this very seriously and will continue to improve our safeguards and invest in this vital work,” it added.