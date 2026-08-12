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Google’s Gemini app makes history; Crosses 1 billion monthly user in a major AI milestone

Google’s Gemini app makes history; Crosses 1 billion monthly user in a major AI milestone

Google revealed that voice usage is becoming mainstream for the Gemini app, as 63% of users now use voice to interact.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Google’s Gemini app makes history; Crosses 1 billion monthly user in a major AI milestoneGoogle said, "As we keep building for the next billion, our goal remains the same: to make Gemini the most personal, proactive, and powerful assistant."

Google’s Gemini app becomes the fastest-growing product in Google’s history, crossing the 1 billion mark in terms of monthly users. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the milestone on X, saying that it is the 14th Google product to cross the mark.

Google also shared detailed data on how users across the globe are using the Gemini app in terms of voice, camera, attachments, creative tools, apps, and devices. The company in the blog post said, “As we keep building for the next billion, our goal remains the same: to make Gemini the most personal, proactive, and powerful assistant.”

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Must read: Google could soon change how you search; 3 AI shortcuts may replace the search button

Gemini app’s usage globally

Google revealed that voice usage is becoming mainstream for the Gemini app, as 63% of users now use voice to interact. In addition, parents are 43% more likely to use voice for everyday tasks, suggesting voice is particularly useful for multitasking.

About 1 in 5 Gemini Live interactions involve more than voice, as users are also using camera sharing and screen sharing to resolve their queries. In addition, 38% of school-related requests include an attachment like PDFs, notes, worksheets, images, or other study material.

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Gemini is also being used as a creative tool, as users generate more than 150 million images every day. “It lets you do images, video, and audio in one place, helping small businesses create products like marketing materials,” the company said.

Must read: Google Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: 5 major upgrades to expect during August 12 launch

Recently, Gemini also gained agentic capabilities and can automate tasks across 40+ popular apps.

The AI chatbot app is also popular beyond Android users. There are 100 million+ active Gemini users on iOS, and macOS users prompt Gemini roughly twice as often as users on other platforms, showing the growing trust.

With the progress and major milestone, Google said, “We’re just getting started!”

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Pichai also appraised Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, Gemini app & AI Studio, and team for the rapid growth and adoption of the Gemini app. “Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us - much more to come!” he added.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 10:46 AM IST
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