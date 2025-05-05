Google's latest update could affect millions of Android users; check if you're affected

If your Android phone is still running version 12 or older, it might be time for an urgent update, or even a replacement. Google is making under-the-radar changes to how Android apps function, and it could leave millions of users at risk of app failures or even security breaches.

At the centre of this shift is Google’s Play Integrity API, a tool designed to help developers detect fraud, bots, and other forms of abuse. Google claims that apps using this system have seen an average 80% drop in unauthorised usage. But a recent update to how this technology works draws a firm line between Android 13 and all versions before it, and the implications are serious.

From May 2025, the Play Integrity API update will become mandatory. Developers will be able to tailor how their apps behave depending on which Android version is running on a user’s device. For newer devices on Android 13 and above, the API promises faster, more reliable and more private app experiences. But for older phones, especially those still running Android 12 or earlier, apps could begin to malfunction or stop working altogether.

This is especially concerning because over half of all active Android devices have yet to be updated to Android 13, according to Google’s latest figures. Worse still, approximately 200 million users are on Android 12 or 12L, both of which have officially reached end-of-life status. Google has stopped providing security patches for these versions, leaving many devices unprotected and highly vulnerable to attacks.

To make matters more pressing, Google is also introducing new security requirements. On Android 13 and newer, apps with higher security needs, such as banking and finance apps, will now check if a device has received a security update in the past 12 months. If not, key functions like transferring money could be disabled.

In theory, some device manufacturers may provide their own stop-gap patches for Android 12 users, but this is often costly and inconsistent. For most users, the best course of action is clear: update to Android 13 or newer as soon as possible. If your phone no longer supports these updates, now might be the time to upgrade your device.