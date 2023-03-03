Google's parent company Alphabet fires more Waymo employees in second round of layoffs

Google's parent company Alphabet has conducted another round of layoffs for one of its subsidiaries. Self-driving company Waymo has laid off around 8 per cent of its workforce after both rounds of layoffs.

Waymo has fired 137 employees in the second round of layoffs, according to a report by Reuters. The report suggests that job cuts have been made in engineering roles. The Alphabet-owned company is conducting the layoffs as part of the cuts to "focus on commercial success." In total, Waymo has removed 209 employees this year.

Google Layoffs



Alphabet's biggest brand Google had conducted mass layoffs earlier this year. The search giant removed 12,000 employees in a single round of layoffs. Over 400 employees in the Indian office were let go last month, as part of the layoff process.

Google is not Alone

Google is in company with other tech giants including Amazon, Meta, Twitter, HP, Salesforce and many more. Amazon announced that it will remove 18,000 jobs. Meta fired 11,000 employees from its offices across the globe. Twitter has also been laying off people spanning across multiple rounds of job cuts. The company has conducted around 8 different rounds of layoffs since Elon Musk took over the social media company for a sum of $44 billion.

The layoff wave is also impacting Auto industry players in the US. This includes names such as Rivian Automotive, General Motors and more.

Self-driving companies are struggling to introduce commercial services on the basis of current research and development. Tesla, one of the companies at the frontier of self-driving technology, is also facing numerous charges due to the deaths caused by its full-self-driving (FSD) update. However, Amazon's Zoox made some headway in the tech by testing self-driving robo-taxis for its own employees.

