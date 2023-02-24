Google's Photos gets AI boost; Magic Eraser feature rolling out to more users

Google Photos has announced that it is expanding the availability of its AI-powered editing tools to more users, including the Magic Eraser feature. The Magic Eraser feature was previously exclusive to the latest Pixel phones, but it will now be available to all Google One subscribers on both Android and iOS.

Google Photos Magic Eraser

The feature allows users to easily remove distractions from their photos, such as photobombers or power lines, with just a few taps. Additionally, Google One subscribers will receive free shipping on print orders.

Google's Magic Eraser feature uses machine learning and AI computing to remove unwanted objects and people from photos, making it easier for users to get the right shot. The company is expanding the availability of this feature to more users. These updates will be rolling out to Google Photos users starting today.

HDR Video Effect

In addition to Magic Eraser, Google Photos is also adding new features like an HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles for both Google One subscribers and Pixel users. The HDR effect will enhance the brightness and contrast of videos. Google claims that this will create balanced and dramatic results that are ready to share.

Collage editor designs

Google is introducing new collage styles which will give users even more options when creating collages in the app. All Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. Additionally, a range of new Styles will be introduced to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users.

Also read: Google to add video editing, productivity apps to Chromebooks