Google’s Pixel 6A might be launched in May

After launching the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro last year, the company is expected to roll out one more Pixel 6 series device this year. Tipped to be called the Google Pixel 6A, this smartphone should be a more affordable version of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and should also feature the in-house Tensor chipset.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the Google Pixel 6A should launch in May this year. Now, while the Pixel 5a 5G was announced in August 2021, and the Pixel 4a was unveiled in August 2020, the Pixel 3a was announced during the Google I/O event in May 2019. It is possible that Google might announce the Pixel 6A during the I/O event on May 16 this year, as it has been scheduled.

Google Pixel 6A specs

According to reports, the Google Pixel 6A should feature a 6.2-inch screen, smaller than both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Google Pixel 6A is also being tipped to have a rear camera setup with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363, a sensor that was first used on Pixel devices in 2018.

The main camera on the Pixel 6A is expected to be coupled with a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. On the front, there should be an 8MP Sony IMX355 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Like the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Pixel 6A is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC. CAD renders of the Pixel 6A reveal an OLED panel with a punch-hole design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear design on the Pixel 6A is being tipped to be similar to what we’ve seen on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

The smartphone should also sport the same three-tone colour scheme as the Pixel 6 series devices and it should feature up to 8GB of RAM. And it should support Android 12 out-of-the-box. Besides this, it is possible that Pixel 6A might be Google’s first budget smartphone to not have a headphone jack.

The Google I/O event this year should also give us a look at the Pixel Watch.

