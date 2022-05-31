Google’s Pixel Tablet might feature stylus support

Google teased its upcoming Pixel Tablet at I/O earlier this month alongside the Pixel Watch and the Pixel 7 series. However, besides giving us a basic look at the tablet, Google didn’t reveal much else about the Android tablet that’s expected to launch sometime in 2023.

While very little is known at this point about the Pixel Tablet’s hardware specs, a recent report revealed that it might come with USI pen support.

A Google tablet with the codename Tangor has been spotted on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) website and the listing confirms that it has been certified by USI as being “compliant with the USI Stylus” along with device specification.

The listing, however, does not reveal much else about the device except for the codename. Since there is no other Google tablet in the works besides the Pixel Tablet, so the odds are that Tangor is the upcoming device.

This bit of information about the Pixel Tablet getting stylus support is good news as it will allow Android apps to support new use cases on the device. “If tablets really are going to become this new device for people to be creative and productive, what new apps would take advantage of people who may be doing things stylus-enabled out of the gate?” said Google’s CTO of tablets, Rich Miner, while speaking at The Android Show livestream in March.

“Designed to be the perfect companion to your Pixel”, the Pixel Tablet is going to be powered by the Google Tensor chip, as Google revealed during I/O. It is also going to feature thin bezels with a front-facing camera mounted on one end along with a single camera on the back.

Google calls it the “most helpful tablet in the world”, but that’s all the details the company helped us with, and now we know that stylus support might also be included.

