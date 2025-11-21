Google’s Quick Share now works with Apple AirDrop starting with Pixel 10 series

Google has rolled out a major update to Quick Share that finally allows seamless file transfers between Android devices and Apple’s AirDrop. The feature is debuting on the new Pixel 10 series and works across iPhone, iPad and macOS, with plans to expand support to more Android phones soon.

According to Google, the update lets users share photos, videos and files without worrying about which device the recipient owns. For now, Quick Share works with AirDrop when an iPhone owner switches their device visibility to AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” option. Once enabled, a Pixel user will see the iPhone listed as an available device when selecting Quick Share.

“This implementation using ‘Everyone for 10 minutes’ mode is just the first step in seamless cross-platform sharing, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Apple to enable ‘Contacts Only’ mode in the future,” Google said in a blog post. The company added that users can confirm the recipient by checking their device name on screen.

The system supports two-way transfers, meaning iPhone users can also send files to Pixel devices, provided the Pixel has its discoverability turned on.

Google emphasised that the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, with no data routed through servers or stored anywhere. “We built this with security at its core, protecting your data with strong safeguards that were tested by independent security experts,” the company said, noting that the update follows its broader push for better interoperability, including RCS support and unknown tracker alerts.

Interestingly, Google did not detail how Apple collaborated on the rollout. Apple has not yet commented on the development.