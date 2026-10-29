Google’s Search growth slips to 12%. Its fix is bringing AI ads in India and other markets

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“We are now scaling high-quality ads within AI overviews in AI mode to more users and queries,” said Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, during an investor call. “This includes taking our monetization footprint global for the first time. Today, we’re announcing the expansion of ads in AI mode into international markets alongside multi-turn ads and AI mode in the U.S.”

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How will Ads in AI search benefit Google?

Google started testing ads in AI Mode in May 2025 in the US. The company stated that its sponsored product listings in AI Mode is getting more clicks than organic product listings, and it also claims that users find these ads relevant. It's also planning to build new advertising formats powered by Gemini, including conversational discovery ads that respond to users' questions as they explore products, and sponsored recommendations in AI-generated answers.

“The strong growth in AI overviews had an impact because of the lower monetization we were seeing in AI mode. To be clear, we feel very good about our trajectory here. Our ad experiments have shown promising results, and we’re now scaling ads within both AI overviews and AI Mode to more users and more queries,” Schindler said.

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However, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also emphasised refining Google Search experiences, while focusing more on monetisation. He further revealed that the company’s investment in AI is driving usage and is changing how people search for information. Pichai also revealed that commercial searches are rising on Search, such as “best laptop under ₹50,000” or “where to buy running shoes,” and the growth rate is at a five-year high.

“We are building one seamless experience across AI Overviews, AI Mode and traditional Search, and people are using our AI features more, searching in entirely new ways. Their queries are longer, personalised and multimodal,” he said.