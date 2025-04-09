Govt launches new Aadhaar app with Face ID authentication: No more physical cards or photocopies needed

In a move poised to redefine digital identity verification in India, the Centre on Tuesday unveiled a new Aadhaar mobile app that allows users to authenticate and share their Aadhaar details digitally, without needing physical cards or photocopies.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, officially launched the app in the national capital, calling it a “major step forward in privacy-first digital convenience.”

“New Aadhaar App, Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card, no photocopies,” the minister said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the app’s standout features is Face ID authentication, which allows users to verify their identity using just their mobile device. The app also introduces Aadhaar QR code scanning, making the verification process as easy as scanning for a UPI payment.

New Aadhaar App

Face ID authentication via mobile app



❌ No physical card

❌ No photocopies



🧵Features👇 pic.twitter.com/xc6cr6grL0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 8, 2025

“Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making a UPI payment,” Vaishnaw noted. “Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information.”

The new Aadhaar app eliminates the need to hand over printed copies of Aadhaar cards, which is a common and often insecure practice at hotels, retail stores, airports, and other public checkpoints.

“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel,” the minister stressed.

The app is currently in its beta testing phase, and has been designed with robust privacy protections. All data sharing is controlled by the user and cannot be altered, forged or misused.

Calling Aadhaar the “aadhaar” or foundation of many digital public services, Vaishnaw highlighted how this app is a part of India’s growing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). He also extended an open call to technologists and businesses to help further integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with DPI, while keeping privacy at the core of all innovation.