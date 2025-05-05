Govt to introduce a 'Repairability Index' for smartphones and tablets

In a significant move aimed at enhancing consumer rights and promoting sustainable practices, the Indian government is preparing to introduce a 'Repairability Index' for smartphones and tablets. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, follows recommendations submitted by a government-appointed committee chaired by Additional Secretary Bharat Khera.

What is the Repairability Index?

The Repairability Index is a label that will indicate how easy it is to repair a particular electronic device. It will be displayed as a five-point rating system based on six core parameters:

Depth of disassembly Availability of repair information Timely access to spare parts Software update policies Tools required for repair Types and availability of fasteners

The score will help consumers understand how maintainable a device is before purchasing it, similar to how energy efficiency ratings guide buyers of appliances.

Manufacturers to Self-Declare Scores

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be required to self-declare the Repairability Index for their products using a standardised scoring system developed by the committee. Importantly, this process is designed to impose no additional compliance burden on manufacturers. The proposed ratings must be clearly visible at the point of sale, both physical and online, as well as on product packaging, possibly via a QR code.

The government’s aim is not to hinder innovation but to increase transparency and push manufacturers towards building longer-lasting, more easily repairable devices. "Companies are not manufacturing devices for life. They are actually forcing consumers to buy another product because they have planned for their obsolescence. Technology has favoured making sure products fail and have short lifespans," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told PTI. She added that the whole purpose of the repairability index is to sensitise manufacturers about their responsibility for providing a repair ecosystem.

The introduction of the index comes amid a sharp rise in consumer complaints. Data from the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) shows complaints related to smartphone and tablet repairs rose from 19,057 in 2022–23 to 22,864 in 2024–25, indicating a clear need for improved post-sale support and transparency.

Implementation and Expansion

Smartphones and tablets will be the first product categories to come under this regime. The index will rate devices based on critical components such as screens, batteries, and charging ports, as these are the most prone to failure and highest in functional relevance.

Following the smartphone rollout, the index could be expanded to cover laptops, desktops, and other electronic devices in subsequent phases. The Department of Consumer Affairs plans to issue draft guidelines for stakeholder consultation before releasing the final policy.

A Step Towards Global Standards

This development aligns India with global right-to-repair movements seen in regions such as the European Union and the United States. By empowering consumers and encouraging sustainable product design, India is taking a bold step towards building a self-reliant and environmentally responsible digital economy.