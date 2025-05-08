Govt to OTT platforms: Discontinue all Pakistan-origin video content

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued a notice to all streaming and OTT platforms in India related to content originating from Pakistan.

The official advisory from the government reads: "In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect."

This means that all web content, shows, music, etc, originating from Pakistan is likely to be taken down across every OTT platform in the country, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, JioCinema, and others.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow.)