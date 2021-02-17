Govt working to free tech industry from unnecessary regulations: PM Modi

Addressing the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian IT industry for the resilience shown during the coronavirus period and stressed on the need for use of technology in governance.

NTLF, NASSCOM's technology forum, in its 29th edition is focused on the theme 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'. The forum will continue from February 17 to 19.

The PM said that it is the responsibility of the tech industry to give proactive technological solutions for 21st century challenges to India. He called for solutions in water and fertilisation requirement of agriculture, health and wellness, telemedicine, and education and skill development. He assured that the government is aware that restrictions are not conducive for the development of the future's leadership and is working to free the tech industry from unnecessary regulations.

Modi also asked the tech leaders to emphasise imprint of Make for India in their solutions, and asked them to think about giving world-class products and leaders in the run-up to 100 years of Independence in 2047. He called upon them to establish new parameters of competitiveness to maintain momentum and Indian technological leadership. He also emphasised on developing a culture of excellence and institution building.

Stating that the government has full faith in the start-ups and innovators, he emphasised that young entrepreneurs should have the freedom to leverage the new opportunities. Steps like self-certification, use of IT solutions in governance, data democratisation through Digital India have taken the process forward. PM even asked start-up founders to not to solely target valuations and exit strategies. He said, "Think how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think how you can create world class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence."

PM Modi also congratulated the industry for the two per cent growth in the sector and addition of $4 billion in revenue amidst the apprehensions of de-growth. "When the world-closed down, your code kept things running," he said.