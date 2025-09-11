Grammarly goes multilingual, adds support for French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese

Grammarly, the popular AI-powered writing assistant, is finally expanding beyond English after 15 years. The company announced that it is rolling out beta support for five widely spoken languages: French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish, marking its first major step towards becoming a truly multilingual tool.

Until now, Grammarly only worked in English, allowing users to switch between regional variations such as UK, US, Canadian and Indian English. With today’s update, anyone using Grammarly on Windows, Mac or via the Chrome extension can simply start typing in one of the new languages, and the platform will automatically detect it. From there, Grammarly will provide real-time spelling and grammar checks, as well as suggestions to improve tone, clarity and flow.

One of the headline additions is paragraph-level rewrites in the supported languages, a feature that has been central to Grammarly’s English offering. The company has also enabled in-line translation across all six primary languages, allowing users to convert their text into 19 other languages without leaving the app.

The rollout applies to both free and paid accounts, though the free tier comes with feature limitations. Grammarly says it tested the new capabilities with more than one million users before launch, and described the response as overwhelmingly positive.

“Our customers have been asking for multilingual support, and we’re meeting them where they are, not just in the 500,000 apps and websites where Grammarly already works, but also in the languages that they think, learn and communicate in daily,” said Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly.

The expansion comes as the company looks to grow beyond its core English-speaking audience. Grammarly reported 40 million daily active users earlier this year, and adding support for five of the world’s most widely used languages is expected to significantly increase that number.

Looking ahead, the company says this update is only the beginning. It plans to roll out more advanced clarity and style suggestions in the newly supported languages over the coming year, gradually bringing them in line with its mature English offering.