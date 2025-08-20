Grammarly launches AI-powered writing agents to improve your writing and check plagiarism

Grammarly has introduced a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) agents designed to address specific writing-related challenges. The company unveiled the new tools on Monday, positioning them as part of Docs, its AI-native writing interface. While Docs is free for all users, access to the AI agents is reserved for paid subscribers.

The new approach reimagines Grammarly as more than a suggestion tool, instead presenting it as a structured productivity platform built on agentic AI. Within Docs, users can write directly and access different agents tailored to tasks such as proofreading, citation checks and plagiarism detection. A built-in AI Assistant is also available for brainstorming, summarising and giving feedback.

“We’re moving beyond simple suggestions to intelligent agents that understand context and actively help users achieve their communication goals,” said Luke Behnke, Grammarly’s VP of Product Management.

The company confirmed that eight distinct AI agents will be available at launch:

• Reader Reactions: Simulates how a target audience might respond, offering key takeaways and potential questions.

• AI Grader: Designed for students, this tool estimates possible grades and provides instructor-style feedback.

• Citation Finder: Automatically locates and inserts references to support or challenge claims.

• Expert Review: Acts as a subject-matter specialist, delivering technical and detailed input.

• Proofreader: Gives in-line corrections suited to the writer’s style and intended audience.

• AI Detector: Evaluates text to identify whether parts were written by a human or AI.

• Plagiarism Checker: Cross-references databases, papers and published works to flag uncredited similarities.

• Paraphraser: Adjusts tone, style and clarity to fit different contexts.

Grammarly said that traditional AI tools often require multiple prompts and refinements, which can be time-consuming for students and professionals. Its new model, however, is meant to deliver targeted, context-aware assistance in fewer steps.

By segmenting AI support into specialised roles, Grammarly aims to create a more efficient workflow for academic, creative and business writing.