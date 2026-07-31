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Grand Theft Auto VI update: GTA 6 third trailer, gameplay to arrive in August 2026. Details here

Grand Theft Auto VI update: GTA 6 third trailer, gameplay to arrive in August 2026. Details here

With pre-orders already live and the November 19 launch date locked in, Rockstar holds all the cards Whether it's trailer arrives on August 6, 7, or sometime later in the month, one prediction seems safe: the GTA community is watching, waiting, and ready to break the internet all over again.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Grand Theft Auto VI update: GTA 6 third trailer, gameplay to arrive in August 2026. Details hereGTA 6 TRAILER 3 IS COMING.

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are buzzing with speculation that Rockstar Games could drop the highly anticipated third trailer in August 2026, just months before the game's planned November 19 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The timing would align with Rockstar's promise of summer marketing and comes as the developer ramps up promotion ahead of the holiday season release, according to a reliable tipster, NateTheHate.

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READ ALSO: GTA VI pre-orders are already breaking records, but these four other 2026 games deserve your attention too

Leaker hints at August reveal

Prominent tipster NateTheHate fuelled excitement during a Q&A session on X, stating, "I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month," clarifying that he meant August 2026. With the game's release reportedly just three and a half months away, insiders suggest a mid-August trailer drop is far from desperate speculation. And to corroborate the same, a popular content creator dubbed iGRandTheftAuto reported that they have spotted some backend changes in the website of GTA 6.

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READ ALSO: PS5/Xbox owners get GTA 6 first — will PC finally arrive in 2028?

Website updates signal something big

Adding weight to the rumours, popular content creator iGrandTheftAuto reported detecting unusual backend changes to the official GTA 6 website. "There have now been 3 minor updates to the website today," iGrandTheftAuto posted on X. "It certainly looks like something might be happening soon. If not later today, keep a close eye on Rockstar and the GTA 6 site tomorrow. No guarantees, but this is definitely unusual."

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The creator noted that the “last time similar out-of-the-blue changes were detected, Rockstar announced the cover art and pre-orders the next day. Doesn't mean that'll happen this time, but they're definitely working on something.” Further inspection revealed the updates focused on performance improvements, including preloading Rockstar's five custom web fonts.

Take-Two earnings call

All eyes are now on Take-Two’s (parent company of Rockstar) investor call scheduled for August 7, 2026. Fans believe Rockstar could reveal Trailer 3 a few days before or after its earnings call, which is expected to include the first GTA 6 pre-order sales data.

While neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has officially confirmed a trailer date, the convergence of leaker predictions, website activity, and the upcoming earnings call has the community on high alert. If history repeats, the internet could crash once again as soon as the third trailer or gameplay video of the game drops.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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