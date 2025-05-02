GTA 6 delayed once again, Rockstar Games announces new launch date in 2026

Rockstar Games has officially delayed the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI to 26 May 2026, pushing it back from its previously announced fall 2025 window. In a statement, the studio apologised for the delay and said the team needs more time to meet the high expectations surrounding what is likely to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said in a message posted to its website. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. https://t.co/YgaIn1cYc8 pic.twitter.com/cyeK7GM6Ob — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

Rockstar confirmed no new platforms alongside the revised release date, leaving fans speculating whether the game will launch on PC in addition to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The delay also means that Trailer 2 is still nowhere in sight, with fans continuing to wait for fresh footage following the December 2023 debut trailer.

Advertisement

GTA VI will take players back to a modern-day Vice City and introduce the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, as part of a narrative inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

While the delay may disappoint fans, the shift could benefit other studios, many of whom had been carefully planning releases around Rockstar’s original timeline. Titles like Borderlands 4, Battlefield, Bungie’s Marathon, and Sony’s upcoming Ghost of Yotei now have more breathing room. Nintendo, too, is expected to capitalise on the open release window as it prepares to launch the next-generation Switch.

However, developers who rushed their timelines to avoid clashing with GTA VI’s original release may now be left scrambling to recalibrate their launch strategies.