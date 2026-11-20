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GTA 6, PS5 searches cross 1 lakh on Zepto

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha shared a photograph from the Zepto office, captioned, “GTA 6 Mania at the Zepto office today :)”

He revealed that more than 100,000 users had searched for GTA 6, PS5 and controllers on Zepto during the week. Highlighting the speed at which products were selling out, Palicha added, “never seen us get sold out this fast before”.

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While the post does not break down how many searches were specifically for the game, consoles or controllers, the combined figure points to considerable interest in gaming products on the platform.

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The post shared by Palicha shows a large display at the Zepto office carrying the message, “GTA 6 is now available on Zepto”. The display features GTA 6 branding and a character holding a smartphone with the game’s artwork. For now, the 1 lakh-plus searches offer a glimpse into the attention surrounding GTA 6 and the growing visibility of gaming products on quick-commerce platforms.