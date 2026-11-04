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GTA 6 pre-load starts November 10: Check how much storage your PS5 and Xbox will need

GTA 6 pre-load starts November 10: Check how much storage your PS5 and Xbox will need

The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI is getting closer, but you will need to prepare your consoles in advance as the highly anticipated game demands substantial storage space.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 9:53 AM IST
GTA 6 pre-load starts November 10: Check how much storage your PS5 and Xbox will needGTA 6 pre-loading begins November 10, with up to 212GB of storage required. (Photo: Rockstar games)

The wait for Grand Theft Auto VI is entering its final stretch, and you finally have an important date to prepare for before the game arrives. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, has announced when you can begin downloading its upcoming title ahead of its official release.

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However, getting the game ready will require more than just placing a pre-order. You will need to check your console storage, particularly if you already have several large games installed. The company has also shared different pre-loading schedules for PlayStation and Xbox users, giving you a window to get the game ready before launch day.

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GTA 6 pre-load date, timings and storage requirement

According to Rockstar Games' official announcement on November 3, digital pre-loading for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on November 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

PS5 players can start downloading the game at midnight local time on November 10. Xbox Series X|S users, meanwhile, will get access to the pre-load globally at 12 am GMT on the same date.

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But there is one important detail you should not overlook. Rockstar says the pre-load will require up to 212GB of available storage, depending on the device. This means players may have to delete unused games or other files to make room before downloading GTA 6.

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And if you have digitally pre-ordered the game, you can enable automatic downloads. PS5 users need to turn on auto-downloads and keep their console powered on or in Rest Mode. Xbox players must enable automatic updates and keep their console powered on or in Sleep mode.

GTA 6 launch date and physical copy details

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players should remember that pre-loading does not offer early access. The game will become playable only when it officially launches.

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If you prefer physical purchases, code-in-a-box versions for both consoles are expected to become available at retailers from November 12. However, these packages will not include a physical game disc. Instead, you will receive a download code to redeem and install the game.

Rockstar will also make a printable GTA 6 cover-art poster and a map of Leonida available as free digital downloads on its official website on November 19. A physical, double-sided version of the poster will be available shortly after launch through the Rockstar Store for $0.99, or free with any purchase from the store.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 9:53 AM IST
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