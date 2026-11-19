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GTA 6 pre-orders cross estimated $1.6 billion

Sensor Tower's estimates put GTA 6's digital pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at 17.07 million as of November 18. The corresponding estimated revenue stands at $1.65 billion.

The tracker also shows PlayStation accounting for the larger share of pre-orders, at around 75%, while Xbox makes up the remaining 25%, according to figures reported by Forbes. These are third-party estimates, not official sales disclosures from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had also indicated strong demand ahead of the release. Speaking to Reuters on November 9, he said GTA 6 pre-orders were tracking far above the company's initial expectations, without disclosing actual numbers.

How GTA 6 compares with its predecessor

The scale becomes clearer when compared with GTA 5. Take-Two announced in September 2013 that the previous game had generated more than $1 billion in worldwide retail sales within its first three days. The company described it as the fastest entertainment property, including films, to reach that milestone at the time.

GTA 6's estimated pre-order revenue has already crossed that amount before launch. However, the comparison is not exactly like-for-like. GTA 6's figure is an estimate of pre-release digital revenue, while GTA 5's milestone covered worldwide retail sales during its first three days on sale.

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Why GTA 6's business potential goes beyond launch

A major video game can continue earning money well after its release through online multiplayer experiences, additional content and in-game purchases. GTA 5 is a strong example. Take-Two reported in November 2026 that the game had sold nearly 235 million copies worldwide, while its online experience continues to attract players.

For Rockstar and Take-Two, the next test is whether GTA 6 can maintain this momentum after launch. Its actual sales performance and the revenue generated over the coming months will offer a clearer picture of whether it can match the commercial success of its predecessor.