GTA VI, 007 First Light, Wolverine and Gears of War E-Day: Every major video game releasing in 2026

"2026 is going to be awesome bro"- How many times have you heard this phrase already? From Avengers Doomsday to the FIFA World Cup and the triple-folding Samsung phone... 2026 is set to be a landmark year for the world of entertainment and technology, but more so for the video game industry, with the Indian market expected to be a major hub for console and PC growth. While the year is dominated by the long-awaited arrival of Rockstar’s next masterpiece, both Sony and Microsoft have scheduled heavy-hitting "AAA" titles to maintain their momentum. Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2 will enter its first full year on the market, backed by a significant software library.

Here's a list of titles that represent the most anticipated releases for the coming year:

Grand Theft Auto VI (19 November 2026): Releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this is the undisputed heavyweight of the year. Set in Leonida, the game follows protagonists Jason and Lucia in a modern-day Vice City. It is expected to set new industry standards for graphical fidelity and open-world density.

Marvel’s Wolverine (Autumn 2026): A PS5 exclusive, this title from Insomniac Games is expected to be a visceral, mature-rated take on the iconic X-Men character. It serves as Sony’s primary first-party blockbuster for the 2026 holiday season. Fans have long awaited this title, especially after the long pause that has been upon us since Insomniac and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released in 2023.

Fable (TBC 2026): Releasing on Xbox Series X|S and PC, Playground Games’ reboot of the classic RPG franchise is Microsoft’s big bet on fantasy. It aims to blend high-end British humour with expansive open-world mechanics.

Gears of War: E-Day (TBC 2026): This prequel, coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, takes the series back to "Emergence Day." It is a technical showcase for Unreal Engine 5 and a return to the gritty roots of the franchise. For anyone who is yet to step-in to the world of Gears of War, this is the perfect time to do so, as Gears Reloaded (a remaster of the original Gears of War) is available to play on PlayStation 5, and the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day shall act as a prequel to it. Xbox fans know what I'm talking about.

Resident Evil Requiem (27 February 2026): Capcom’s ninth mainline entry in the horror series will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. It continues the survival-horror evolution with a focus on atmospheric dread.

Saros (20 March 2026): A new sci-fi action intellectual property from Housemarque, the creators of Returnal. This PS5 exclusive is designed to push the console’s haptic feedback and 3D audio capabilities to their limits. The game stars the beloved British actor Rahul Kohli in the role of the protagonist.

Pokémon Pokopia (5 March 2026): Exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, this is the first mainline Pokémon title developed specifically for Nintendo’s more powerful hardware, promising a significant visual leap for the series.

Forza Horizon 6 (TBC 2026): Expected to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PC, the latest entry in the racing series is rumoured to be set in Japan, offering a new playground for high-speed exploration.

007 First Light (27 May 2026): Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman, this James Bond origin story will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.