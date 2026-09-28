Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Gujarat's semiconductor bet: 18-year-old’s ₹80 crore startup aims to break China’s grip

Gujarat's semiconductor bet: 18-year-old’s ₹80 crore startup aims to break China’s grip

The move comes as Gujarat attracted roughly ₹1.4 lakh crore in investments into its semiconductor ecosystem with CM Bhupendra Patel highlighting new opportunities for the state’s youth in the sector.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Gujarat's semiconductor bet: 18-year-old’s ₹80 crore startup aims to break China’s grip18-year-old entrepreneur enters Gujarat’s ₹1.4 lakh crore semiconductor ecosystem

An 18-year-old entrepreneur from Ahmedabad has stepped in to plug critical supply chain gaps in India's expanding domestic chip ecosystem by founding a manufacturing startup focused on a vital component used in semiconductor packaging.

Rehan Mansuri has founded Micronex, which will produce lead frames — ultra-thin metal structures that act as the structural backbone during semiconductor chip packaging, ANI reported. These copper-alloy frames, with thicknesses between 0.1 mm and 0.25 mm, support the chip, aid heat dissipation, protect it during manufacturing, and allow design flexibility.

Advertisement

Micronex’s unit will come up at the Sanand Industrial Estate with an initial investment of ₹80 crore. The first phase is planned for an annual capacity of 50 crore lead-frame units, with construction already underway and production targeted from May 2027. Once operational, the factory is expected to directly employ around 250 young people.

MUST READ: Japan’s semiconductor push in India: Why Japanese companies are betting on materials, equipment and technology 

Tie-up with Kaynes in Semicon

During SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi (September 17-19), Micronex signed an MoU for a business partnership with Kaynes Semicon, opening a supply channel to semiconductor companies in the region. Initially, the startup will cater to the power electronics and automotive sectors, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and telecommunications as capacity scales.

Advertisement

'Supply chain gaps' behind manufacturing bet

Mansuri, who comes from a family running seven plastic-waste recycling units across India, said early exposure to business shaped his choice to enter hard manufacturing rather than software. “Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is investing heavily in this sector. The industry is still evolving, and I noticed several gaps in its supply chain, specifically regarding lead frames, so I felt that supply capabilities needed to be strengthened here,” he said.

He added that Gujarat’s rapidly developing semiconductor ecosystem and proximity to Sanand-based fabs were key factors. “Being located near semiconductor companies in Sanand, we aim to provide faster logistics, delivery and engineering support,” Mansuri said. When asked about competition from low-cost Chinese products and established global players, he said the initial focus is not on head-to-head rivalry but on filling local supply gaps.

Advertisement

Gujarat’s ₹1.4 lakh crore semiconductor push

The move comes as Gujarat attracts roughly ₹1.4 lakh crore in investments into its semiconductor ecosystem, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighting new opportunities for the state’s youth in the sector.

DO CHECKOUT: India weighs simpler customs rules for semiconductor imports as firms flag major clearance hurdles

With lead frames accounting for 5-15% of semiconductor manufacturing costs and most of India’s packaging materials still imported from China, Japan and South Korea, Micronex’s Sanand plant is expected to help cut import dependence, shorten delivery cycles and strengthen the local supply chain for power electronics and automotive chips.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more