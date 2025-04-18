Haier India launches Gravity Series ACs with AI climate control and fabric finish

Haier Appliances India has launched its latest innovation in the home cooling segment, the Gravity Series air conditioners, which the company claims are India’s only AI Climate Control ACs with a fabric finish. Available in seven colour variants and priced from ₹51,990, the new range is designed to deliver a personalised, energy-efficient experience while doubling as a style statement for modern homes.

The standout feature of the Gravity Series is its AI-powered climate assistant, which learns user habits and adjusts the cooling settings accordingly. Alongside this, the ACs come equipped with AI Electricity Monitoring to track power usage in real time and AI ECO mode for intelligent savings and optimal efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, we are committed to delivering products that seamlessly integrate innovation with lifestyle. The new Gravity Series is a reflection of this vision—an air conditioner that is as stylish as it is intelligent. With India’s only AI Climate Control, this series redefines personalised comfort while ensuring energy efficiency. Built at our state-of-the-art Indian manufacturing facilities, this range is a true embodiment of our ‘Make in India, Made for India’ commitment—crafted specifically to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and climates."

Other key features include:

• Supersonic Cooling: Promises cooling in just 10 seconds using high-frequency pulse control and compressor enhancements.

• Frost Self-Clean Technology: Offers a self-cleaning mechanism that completes an indoor wet wash in 21 minutes.

• Hexa Inverter and Hyper PCB Technology: Ensures stable operation even in extreme temperatures of up to 60°C.

• 20-metre Turbo Airflow & Intelli Convertible Modes: Enables extensive coverage and personalised tonnage adjustment.

The Gravity Series is available in models like Morning Mist, Galaxy Slate, Cotton Candy and more, and can be purchased via Haier’s official website, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms.