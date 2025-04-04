Haier launches M80F mini LED 4K TV series in India with premium audio, gaming features

Haier India has introduced its latest flagship TV series, the M80F Mini LED 4K range, promising cinema-level visuals and powerful audio built for both entertainment lovers and gamers. Available in screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches, the new TVs feature cutting-edge display technology, KEF-powered sound, and gamer-optimised enhancements such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Priced from ₹57,990, the M80F series goes on sale this April across major retail and online platforms.

Commenting on the launch, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier India, we are committed to understanding our consumers' evolving needs and delivering technology that enhances their everyday lives. The M80F Series Mini LED 4K televisions are a testament to this vision, designed for those who seek a premium, immersive home entertainment experience. With breathtaking picture clarity, lifelike colors, and theater-like audio, this range is perfect for movie lovers, gamers, and modern households alike. Proudly made in India, the M80F Series reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and making advanced technology accessible to Indian consumers. We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge lineup and confident that it will set new industry benchmarks in the television industry.”

Top Features

• Vivid Mini LED Display:

The TV boasts a 6.7-inch 1.5K all-curved pOLED display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, 800 nits peak brightness, and 10-bit light control—delivering vibrant contrast, deeper blacks, and fluid motion even during fast-paced action.

• KEF-Powered 2.1 Audio:

An integrated 2.1-channel sound system tuned by KEF, combined with Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv, transforms living rooms into home theatres, offering deep bass and rich treble for music, movies and games.

• Gaming-First Specs:

Gamers can enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, Shadow Enhancement, and low-latency performance for a competitive edge. A solar-powered remote with USB-C backup adds an eco-conscious convenience factor.

• Smarter Viewing with Google TV:

Users can explore content from across platforms with the Google TV interface and integrate with smart home systems via the HaiSmart app. Features like HaiCast allow screen mirroring from Android and Windows devices.

• Eye-Friendly Design:

TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light emission ensures more comfortable binge-watching sessions.

• Made in India:

Proudly manufactured in India, the M80F Series underscores Haier’s focus on local innovation and consumer-centric design.

The company says it’s targeting modern Indian households with a blend of style, performance, and sustainability. Its remote, for instance, can be recharged via light or USB, reducing dependence on disposable batteries.