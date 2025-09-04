Haptik launches WhatsApp AI agents for SMBs starting at ₹10,000

Mumbai-based conversational AI firm Haptik, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has announced its “AI for All” initiative aimed at bringing enterprise-grade automation to small and medium businesses (SMBs). The new AI agents are available on WhatsApp and start at an entry price of ₹10,000.

The company said the agents can automate up to 80 per cent of customer queries, a rate that increases as the system learns over time. Early adopters have reported a 20 to 25 per cent increase in lead-to-sale conversions within six to twelve months, along with a 30 to 40 per cent reduction in manual support costs.

“Imagine, a small clinic that can take appointments round-the-clock without a receptionist; an educational institute that can answer queries about courses instantly, even outside office hours; or a real estate firm that can guide prospects and book site visits in real time,” said Ahshad Jussawalla, CEO of Haptik. “With AI Agents, we’ve reimagined automation to be simpler, faster, and more affordable than ever before. Early adopters are already seeing up to 80% of their repetitive customer support queries resolved automatically, along with a 20–25% increase in lead-to-sale conversions.”

The agents support 22 Indian languages, enabling vernacular conversations that boost engagement outside major metros. Haptik said its solution eliminates missed leads and support delays without requiring additional headcount or IT investments.

Over 50,000 SMBs already use Haptik’s WhatsApp-first CRM and automation platform, Interakt, which powers marketing campaigns, sales pipelines, and customer support. The company now aims to onboard 300,000 to 500,000 SMBs, around 1 per cent of India’s SMB market, over the next two years.

Businesses in healthcare, retail, education, and real estate are already testing Haptik’s AI agents. Aster Hospitals in the UAE deploy multilingual AI agents for patient care reminders, while Pantheon Development uses them for real estate lead qualification.

Built on Haptik’s Agentic AI Platform, the AI agents integrate with leading CRMs and backend systems while meeting enterprise-grade compliance and data security standards.

“AI stops being a tech layer and becomes a growth engine when it’s tied to clear outcomes like CSAT, churn reduction, and cost per lead,” Jussawalla added.

Haptik continues to serve large enterprises including Jio, Cred, Ola, PVR, Adani, Unilever, and HP.