‘Has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut?’ Laid-off Meta employee questions Facebook founder

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has announced that it will be cutting 10,000 jobs in its latest round of layoffs. This comes after the company laid off over 11,000 employees in the previous year. Andi Allen, a senior technical recruiter at Meta, was also laid off during the second round of layoffs. What is shocking is that she was let go during her maternity leave. Allen wrote a strong post against Meta’s management that failed to foresee the issues mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg in his memo to the employees.

Allen expressed her frustration with the company's leadership for miscalculating so badly that they had to lay off thousands of employees. The former Facebook employee goes on to ask a pointed question asking if Mark Zuckerberg had taken a pay cut.

Contrary to a pay cut, Meta’s board decided to bump up the budget for Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security. The spend has been increased by 40 per cent. The billionaire was sanctioned $10 million for safety, which has now been increased to $14 million.

The announcement of the layoffs came after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided lackluster guidance for its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings, causing its shares to plummet nearly 20 per cent.

The news of Meta's latest round of layoffs has caused concern in the Big Tech industry as many fear a deep economic downturn. It is accompanied by other tech giants trimming down their workforce significantly. Google laid off 12,000 people earlier this year whereas Amazon has decided that it will remove 18,000 employees.

As evident in Allen’s post, Meta's actions have left many feeling betrayed and unsupported. The Big Tech industry continues to navigate economic uncertainty.

End of Work from Home for Meta Employees?

In the latest memo to Facebook employees, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg claimed that their early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better than the engineers who started remotely and continue to do so.

