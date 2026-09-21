Have an Airtel postpaid connection? You may get Apple TV and iCloud+ subscription at no extra cost; Check eligibility

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Who can access the iCloud+ subscription?

Airtel postpaid users on the Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,749 plans can get a free iCloud+ subscription. If you have an iPhone and are on one of these plans, know about the offer and how to activate it:

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan: This plan includes one regular connection and two free add-on SIMs with unlimited 4G and 5G data and unlimited calls. With the plan, iPhone users can enjoy content and music streaming across Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel also lists Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of the plan, and users can also use Google One cloud storage and Adobe Express Premium.

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Airtel Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,399 postpaid plans: Both plans include one regular connection and three free add-on SIMs. Similar to the above plan, users can enjoy OTT and music streaming platforms, including the newly added Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Apple TV+ and Apple Music: With this plan, users can get one regular connection and four free add-on SIMs. This plan includes similar bundled benefits with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Google One cloud storage, Adobe Express Premium and Airtel Xstream Play. This plan also includes international roaming benefits worth Rs 3,000.

These benefits can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks app under the Rewards section.