Have Reliance Jio 4G SIM? Here's how you can get True 5G network on Diwali 2022

Reliance Jio will begin rolling out 5G from Diwali. The announcement was made during the company's AGM where Mukesh Ambani revealed the company's aggressive plan to expand the 5G network in India. The initial roll out will be limited to four cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Reliance Jio users in these cities stand a chance to test out 5G in its full glory. However, it won’t be available to all users in these specific regions. Reliance Jio will be sending invites to select users who will then be able to use 5G on their smartphone.



If you want a chance to test out the Reliance Jio True 5G network, you will have to follow a simple process. Essentially, you will have to request for an invite to try out 5G. However, you should know whether your smartphone supports 5G and if it has received the necessary update to enable it. Currently, a very few OEMs have rolled out an OTA to support Jio True 5G or Airtel 5G. Prominent brands such as Apple and Samsung have promised to deliver the 5G update by the end of this year.



How to be few of the first people to try 5G in India?



You’ll need to download the My Jio application from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, simply open the app and register your Jio number, if not done already. After that process, you will see the Jio Welcome Offer card floating on top. You’ll see this option only if you are in one of the four circles offering Jio True 5G (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata).



Once you tap on that card, the app will check if your “most-used areas” will offer 5G support. It will also ensure that your phone supports 5G (with all the relevant updates). After that’s done, you’ll get a message confirming that you are lined-up to get 5G support under the Welcome Offer. However, this process does not ensure that you will get to test out 5G in the initial phase.



What is Reliance Jio True 5G?

Reliance Jio announced their True 5G earlier this month and it claims that its unique spectrum holdings in the network, allow it to provide superior 5G infrastructure. Reliance Jio is the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum. This will ensure deep

indoor coverage.



The telecom carrier claims this network will provide three unique benefits apart from high-speed data. Which includes:



Stand-alone 5G architecture



Stand-alone 5G facilitates Zero dependency on 4G network. This ultimately results in low latency, and enhanced machine-to-machine. This will also provide 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing features. Other operators won’t be introducing Standalone 5G, at least initially.



Carrier Aggregation



Reliance Jio claims that its True 5G seamlessly combines 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation. Jio claims that it will offer a combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

