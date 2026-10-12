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HCLTech signs global partnership with Anthropic to scale enterprise AI deployments

HCLTech signs global partnership with Anthropic to scale enterprise AI deployments

Under the partnership, HCLTech will build industry solutions and offerings with the help of Claude AI models and tools like Cowork and Claude Code.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:09 PM IST
HCLTech signs global partnership with Anthropic to scale enterprise AI deploymentsHCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these capabilities into select enterprise products, the company said in a media release.

HCLTech, India’s major multinational IT giant, has announced a Global Premier Partnership with Anthropic to speed up its enterprise adoption of Agentic AI. Under the partnership, HCLTech will build industry solutions and offerings with the help of Claude AI models and tools like Cowork and Claude Code. The deal comes as large IT companies try to move from AI experiments to full-scale deployment.

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C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said the company’s mix of scale and product depth is the edge. “Few technology companies combine the scale of a global systems integrator with the product depth of an ISV,” he said. “That gives us a rare advantage to securely engineer and deploy Agentic AI at scale and deliver the business outcomes that matter most to our clients.”

Must read: Anthropic restricts Claude web access after model submits fake police tip and breaches controls

HCLSoftware, as an Anthropic ISV partner, will embed these capabilities into select enterprise products, the company said in a media release. The company plans to set up a dedicated Anthropic Business Unit with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to build Agentic AI solutions. The CoE will also provide secure sandbox environments for enterprise deployments of Claude through forward-deployed engineers (FDEs).

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The partnership will also help HCLTech train its workforce and build the organisational capabilities needed to run Agentic AI safely at scale. Furthermore, it will also give the company access to Anthropic's advanced models and integrate them into select products across cybersecurity, automation, business process applications,s and application development. These include HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan.

Must read: Anthropic brought a Hindu monk to San Francisco to help Claude tackle AI ethics and consciousness

HCLSoftware will also enable the Actian AI analyst. The company also plans to integrate Claude and Claude Code into AIForce, its agentic software engineering platform, across IT support, code remediation, and digital employee services. It also ensures that the AI will run with policy guardrails, exception handling, and human oversight.

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Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic, tied the partnership to trust. “AI can only be as useful as it is trustworthy, and we build Claude to give companies the confidence to bring it into their most sensitive and valuable work,” she said.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:09 PM IST
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