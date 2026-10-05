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Apple Pay users may soon get HDFC Bank support: Website mention sparks speculation

Apple Pay users may soon get HDFC Bank support: Website mention sparks speculation

Apple Pay has finally arrived in India, but the bigger question now is which banks could join the service next, and one unexpected website reference is raising eyebrows.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Apple Pay users may soon get HDFC Bank support: Website mention sparks speculationHDFC Bank’s Apple Pay mention sparks questions over future support for its cards in India. (Representative image)

Apple Pay has just made its India debut, but the rollout is still limited to a small number of cards, leaving users of other major banks waiting for wider support. That has naturally turned attention towards the banks that could potentially join Apple’s payment service next. While there is no official announcement yet, a small detail has now caught attention. It doesn't come from Apple or a launch announcement, but from an HDFC Bank webpage. The bank appears to mention Apple’s payment service alongside other digital wallet options while explaining how customers can make tap-and-pay transactions using their phones.

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Must Read: Apple Pay in India: Why Axis Bank made the cut before HDFC, ICICI and SBI Card

Where does HDFC Bank mention Apple Pay?

The reference appears on HDFC Bank’s official Tap and Pay Using Phone page, where the bank explains how customers can use mobile wallets for contactless payments. The page lists Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay as examples of mobile wallet apps.

According to the page, you can download a supported wallet, add your card details, and complete the required verification before making contactless payments. The phone must also have NFC enabled, and the merchant’s payment terminal must support NFC transactions.

However, there is an important catch. The webpage does not confirm that HDFC Bank cards currently support Apple Pay. So, if you are an HDFC Bank customer, you cannot assume that your card can already be added to Apple Pay simply because the service appears on the bank's webpage.

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Must Read: Apple Pay launches in India: The Axis Bank cards, older iPhones and setup steps you should check before paying

The timing, however, makes the reference interesting. Apple Pay officially launched in India on September 30, initially supporting eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Mac support is also expected soon.

Could HDFC Bank support Apple Pay next?

Before Apple Pay's India launch, reports indicated that Apple had been in discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank about bringing their cards to the service. However, the two banks had not finalised agreements at that point.

That makes the HDFC Bank webpage reference worth keeping an eye on. For now, though, it remains only a possible signal and not confirmation of an upcoming rollout. Unless HDFC Bank or Apple officially announces support, customers will have to wait for clarity on whether HDFC Bank cards will eventually work with Apple Pay in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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