Where does HDFC Bank mention Apple Pay?

The reference appears on HDFC Bank’s official Tap and Pay Using Phone page, where the bank explains how customers can use mobile wallets for contactless payments. The page lists Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay as examples of mobile wallet apps.

According to the page, you can download a supported wallet, add your card details, and complete the required verification before making contactless payments. The phone must also have NFC enabled, and the merchant’s payment terminal must support NFC transactions.

However, there is an important catch. The webpage does not confirm that HDFC Bank cards currently support Apple Pay. So, if you are an HDFC Bank customer, you cannot assume that your card can already be added to Apple Pay simply because the service appears on the bank's webpage.

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The timing, however, makes the reference interesting. Apple Pay officially launched in India on September 30, initially supporting eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Mac support is also expected soon.

Could HDFC Bank support Apple Pay next?

Before Apple Pay's India launch, reports indicated that Apple had been in discussions with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank about bringing their cards to the service. However, the two banks had not finalised agreements at that point.

That makes the HDFC Bank webpage reference worth keeping an eye on. For now, though, it remains only a possible signal and not confirmation of an upcoming rollout. Unless HDFC Bank or Apple officially announces support, customers will have to wait for clarity on whether HDFC Bank cards will eventually work with Apple Pay in India.