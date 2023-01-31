'He can be goofy': Lauren Sánchez reveals life with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, the partner of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given an insight into her life with the billionaire in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. Sánchez, who is a former entertainment reporter and news anchor, said that she and Bezos are together all the time and work out and fly together.

She added that Bezos is 'really funny' and can be 'goofy' and makes her laugh all the time. Sánchez also revealed that Bezos makes "the best pancakes in the world" every Sunday, using the Betty Crocker cookbook.

She also talked about his unique "laugh". Sanchez said, "When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait for a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

Sánchez and Jeff Bezos decided to go public with their relationship in July 2019 and have been together for a few years. Sánchez, who later received her helicopter pilot license, started Black Ops Aviation, a company dedicated to aerial photography.

Sanchez is the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organization started by Bezos to combat climate change and protect the environment. Sánchez has previously stated that she will go on a trip to space with a group of women in 2023.

Amazon Layoffs

However, in a backdrop of the news, the e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its largest job cut in history, laying off more than 18,000 employees globally.

Amazon had earlier estimated that it will layoff around 10,000 employees. However, the estimates zoomed to 18,000 when the company went public with the decision. Other tech companies like Google, Meta, and Twitter have also conducted mass layoffs, unprecedented to the tech industry.

