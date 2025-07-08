Here are the best discounts on Amazon Echo products during Prime Day sale

Amazon's Prime Day event is scheduled from 12 to 14 July 2025 in India, bringing exclusive discounts to Amazon’s lineup of devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming devices, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Deep Discounts on Echo Devices

The Echo Pop Combo for Kids, which includes the Alexa Activity Kit, will retail at ₹3,499 after a flat 56% discount. Similarly, the Echo (4th Gen) Combo with a Wipro smart bulb will be available at ₹5,550, representing a 54% price cut.

Standalone Echo devices are also part of the sale. The Echo (4th Gen) will be priced at ₹5,000 (50% off), while the Echo Dot (5th Gen) will be available for ₹4,449 on 12 and 13 July only. Other models on offer include the Echo Spot at ₹7,449 (17% off), Echo Pop at ₹2,949 (41% off), and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 10 with flat discounts of ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 respectively.

Kindle Paperwhite Gets a Price Cut

The latest Kindle Paperwhite will be available for ₹13,999 after a flat ₹3,000 discount. With a 7-inch glare-free display, 25% faster page turns, and up to 12 weeks of battery life, the device is aimed at readers who want to enjoy books on the go or at home without interruptions.

Entertainment Upgrades with Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick range also sees considerable markdowns this Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa Voice Remote will be offered at ₹2,499 (55% off), while the Fire TV Stick Lite will be available at ₹1,999 (50% off). The 4K variant will sell for ₹4,499, marking a 36% reduction.

In addition, smart TVs with built-in Fire TV functionality are being discounted by up to 58%. Highlights include:

Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV at ₹38,999 (44% off)

Redmi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV at ₹10,499 (58% off)

Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV at ₹10,999 (56% off)

When will Prime Day 2025 begin?

Prime Day 2025 will begin at midnight on 12 July and run until 14 July exclusively on Amazon India.