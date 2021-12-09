Here's what India searched for on Google in 2021

Search giant Google released a primer of what the Indians have browsed on its platform this year so far. The list comprises top search terms across categories like near me, movies, news events, what is, how to and overall. According to this list, Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched term in the overall section.

Given the constant reminders by the government to get inoculated against the coronavirus, most Indians used search terms like “COVID vaccine near me”, “How to register for COVID vaccine” and “How to download vaccination certificate” to get more information around the same.

In the movies category, Suriya’s superhit flick Jai Bhim and Siddharth Malhotra’s Shershah, both of which are available on Amazon Prime video, are the most searched movies. Indian Internet went gaga over Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan this year as they are the most searched personalities on Google this year.

Here are trending searches in India in 2021 according to categories:

OVERALL

Indian Premier League CoWIN ICC T20 World Cup Euro Cup Tokyo Olympics COVID vaccine Free Fire redeem code Copa America Neeraj Chopra Aryan Khan

NEAR ME

COVID vaccine near me COVID test near me Food delivery near me Oxygen cylinder near me Covid hospital near me Tiffin service near me CT scan near me Takeout restaurants near me Fastag near me Driving school near me

HOW TO

How to register for COVID vaccine How to download vaccination certificate How to increase oxygen level How to link PAN with AADHAAR How to make oxygen at home How to buy dogecoin in India How to make banana bread How to check IPO allotment status How to invest in Bitcoin How to calculate percentage of marks

WHAT IS

What is black fungus What is the factorial of hundred What is Taliban What is happening in Afghanistan What is remdesivir What is the square root of 4 What is steroid What is toolkit What is Squid Game What is delta plus variant

MOVIES

Jai Bhim Shershah Radhe Bell Bottom Eternals Master Sooryavanshi Godzilla vs Kong Drishyam 2 Bhuj: The Pride of India

NEWS EVENTS

Tokyo Olympics Black fungus Afghanistan news West Bengal elections Tropical cyclone Tauktae Lockdown Suez Canal crisis Farmers protest Bird flu Cyclone Yaas

PERSONALITIES

Neeraj Chopra Aryan Khan Shehnaaz Gill Raj Kundra Elon Musk Vicky Kaushal PV Sindhu Bajrang Punia Sushil Kumar Natasha Dalal

Also read: These are the most downloaded iOS apps and games of 2021

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, solar eclipse, coronavirus vaccine amongst top searched topics in June: Google