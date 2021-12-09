Here's what India searched for on Google in 2021

Search giant Google released a primer of what the Indians have browsed on its platform this year so far. The list comprises top search terms across categories like near me, movies, news events, what is, how to and overall. According to this list, Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched term in the overall section.
Given the constant reminders by the government to get inoculated against the coronavirus, most Indians used search terms like “COVID vaccine near me”, “How to register for COVID vaccine” and “How to download vaccination certificate” to get more information around the same.
In the movies category, Suriya’s superhit flick Jai Bhim and Siddharth Malhotra’s Shershah, both of which are available on Amazon Prime video, are the most searched movies. Indian Internet went gaga over Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan this year as they are the most searched personalities on Google this year.
Here are trending searches in India in 2021 according to categories:
OVERALL
NEAR ME
HOW TO
WHAT IS
MOVIES
NEWS EVENTS
PERSONALITIES
