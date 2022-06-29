Here’s why WhatsApp bans accounts and how you can fix it

WhatsApp is soon going to let users appeal to get their banned accounts back. However, before we tell you more about that, let’s talk about why WhatsApp bans accounts.

Now, there are multiple reasons why WhatsApp bans a user’s account. The Meta-owned messaging platform uses a combination of machine learning and user reports to take a decision on banning an account. Once reported against, WhatsApp looks into the account before making a decision. Additionally, WhatsApp can also block your account if you create WhatsApp Groups via the automated process or if you use any other version of WhatsApp that’s has been installed from outside the Play Store and the App Store.

However, sometimes, these bans can also happen to accounts that do not deserve it. Thus, this new feature that WhatsApp might add soon makes sense since it will allow people to appeal the ban action. Redressal of issues is a recurrent problem on most social media apps, so this feature will make users feel heard and their issues acknowledged.

Essentially, if you do not comply with WhatsApp’s terms and conditions, your account can be banned. The platform has reportedly started testing a new method by which users can appeal for a reversal. There was no mechanism in place till now for users to take this up.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is bringing in an option to appeal if their accounts get banned and this feature was spotted on the WhatsApp beta version for Android and iOS users this week.

WABetaInfo mentions that users will have to submit some details to WhatsApp that will be investigated by the platform. Following this, the reasons why the WhatsApp account was banned will be cross-checked to see if it is legitimate to revoke the ban.

This should come as a relief to users whose accounts have been banned by mistake giving them a chance to furnish the information and get their accounts activated again.

