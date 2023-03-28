'His understanding of AI was limited. Still is': Elon Musk takes a jab at Bill Gates

Elon Musk is taking a public jab on fellow billionaire, Bill Gates. In a recent Tweet, Musk claimed that Gates' understanding about AI is limited. This was in response to a tweet, by a user named Sandy Kory, that appreciated Bill Gates' role at Microsoft and his bullish view on AI.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently published an essay titled The Age of AI Has Begun explaining the next big revolution awaiting humanity.

Elon Musk responded by saying "I remember the early meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. Still is."

I remember the early meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. Still is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have had disagreements on various topics including climate change, the pandemic, and space travel. They have made public jabs at each other for years in interviews and on Twitter. For example, Musk accused Gates of not being serious about fighting the climate crisis because he shorted Tesla’s stock. Gates has also expressed his wariness of cryptocurrencies and how a comment from Elon Musk can make or break their value.

On the topic of generative AI, Bill Gates and Elon Musk have different views. Bill Gates in his essay described how AI has the power to change the world and is excited about its potential to teach math and offer medical advice to people with limited resources. On the other hand, Elon Musk believes that AI is “one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization” and has even said that it is “far more dangerous than nukes”.

