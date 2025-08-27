Hisense UX ULED TVs launched with 100 and 116-inch sizes: Check details, prices here

Hisense has launched its flagship UX ULED series in India. The new line of televisions introduces RGB-MiniLED technology to the Indian market. According to Hisense India's CEO, Pankaj Rana, the UX series aims to transform home entertainment with its "cutting-edge AI and next-gen display technologies".

Pricing and Availability

Advertisement

The UX ULED series will be available in two sizes: 100-inch and 116-inch. Prices for the series start at ₹9,99,999 and go up to ₹29,99,999 for the 116-inch flagship model. The TVs are set to be available soon through both online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, and at select offline retailers.

Key Features and Specifications

The UX series uses individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs across thousands of dimming zones, a departure from conventional single-colour LEDs. This results in an industry-leading 95% BT.2020 colour coverage and a peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. The TVs are powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, which fine-tunes picture, sound, and energy efficiency in real time.

For visual quality, the TVs feature 3D Colour Master PRO with PANTONE-validated accuracy. They also support HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for smooth playback.

Advertisement

The audio system, a 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround system, was co-engineered with Devialet and includes top-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer. The system also supports WiSA SoundSend and eARC for high-quality wireless audio.

For gamers, the TVs offer a native 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing. A dedicated Game Bar allows for real-time performance management.

The UX series operates on the VIDAA Smart OS, which offers fast and secure access to entertainment and supports 28 languages, including Hindi. The OS also comes with an eight-year update guarantee. The remote control is solar-powered and can be recharged via USB-C, aiming to reduce disposable battery waste.