HMD launches music-focused feature phones in India, renews Rajasthan Royals tie-up

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled two new music-first feature phones, the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music designed to cater to India’s audio-loving mobile users. Priced at ₹1,899 and ₹2,399 respectively, both models come with loudspeakers, dedicated music buttons, and long battery life. And in a continued show of sporting solidarity, HMD also renewed its partnership with IPL team Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for the 2025 season.

The launch comes at a time when feature phones remain relevant for millions in India, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities, where durability, ease of use, and long battery life are critical.

Both phones are powered by a 2500mAh battery that offers up to 50 hours of music playback and up to 36 days on standby. They also support Type-C fast charging, come with Bluetooth 5.0, wireless and wired FM radio, and inbox earphones. Storage can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD cards.

The HMD 130 Music includes built-in UPI functionality, while the HMD 150 Music adds a scan-and-pay feature—an unusual but welcome addition in the feature phone category. A dual flashlight on the 130 model, text-to-speech in Hindi and English, and a scratch-resistant display add to the practical appeal.

The HMD 130 Music will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red, while the HMD 150 Music comes in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey. Reinforced corners and durable builds are designed to withstand daily wear and tear.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India and APAC said, “At HMD, we understand the diverse needs of Indian consumers, from those seeking reliable feature phones to those embracing the latest in smartphone technology. With the launch of the HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music, we continue our commitment to offering durable, long-lasting devices that provide an exceptional mobile experience, particularly for first-time users. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we will soon be coming out with our entry-level 5G smartphone, bringing high-speed connectivity to a wider audience.

We are also proud to renew our partnership with the Rajasthan Royals, reinforcing our engagement with Indian consumers through their passion for cricket. We look forward to our second innings of a fruitful association.”

