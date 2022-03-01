Honda, HPCL partner for setting up battery-swapping stations at retail outlets

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s new subsidiary for battery sharing service, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil & Gas Public Sector undertaking, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and commercial agreement to provide battery sharing services in HPCL’s retail outlets in major cities across India.

This will be the global debut of Honda’s battery sharing service and HPCL has been chosen as preferred partner, Honda said in a statement.

The service will be launched in Bengaluru city. Initially, the focus will be on the three-wheeler segment and would eventually expand to two-wheelers as well. For this purpose, Honda has been developing its ties with multiple OEMs in various applications, the statement further mentioned.

President & CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, Kiyoshi Ito in an official statement said that he is looking forward to a long-lasting partnership and friendship between Honda and HPCL to bring the reliable & customer centric battery sharing service in India and to ensure a greener future.

Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning & Business Development, HPCL, Rajnish Mehta said that HPCL is already committed to become a net zero company by 2040 and the partnerships with global players like Honda will be instrumental in achieving this target.

