Honor 7S launched in India at Rs 6,999; availability, features

Huawei's sub-brand Honor unveiled a new budget device in India today. The new Honor 7S is placed in the budget segment against the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi 5A and the Redmi 5. The new Honor 7S will go on sale from September 14 via Flipkart and Honor's website 12 pm onward. The Honor 7S is priced at Rs 6,999.

The device comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Honor 7s is powered by MediaTek MT6739 chipset. The processor is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. To expand storage, one can use a MicroSD card of storage up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a single lens 13-megapixel sensor. The camera gets a phase detection autofocus and an LED light. The front snapper houses a 5-megapixel sensor with an LED light. The device gets a battery capacity of 3,020 mAh. The phone can hold Dual SIMs and comes with Android Oreo out of the box.

In terms of features, the Honor 7s gets an Automatic Apps Split, Tap to wake/sleep. For connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Internet Hotspot and Bluetooth version 4.2. The device will be available in three colours; Blue, Black, and Gold.