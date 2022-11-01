'How about $8?' Elon Musk wants to set the price of Twitter Blue tick

Elon Musk has finally given us an idea of the price he's thinking of charging for the Twitter Blue subscription and most likely for the Blue tick verification as well. In reply to a tweet he suggested a price of $8.

He said, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

Further, he explained by saying, "I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

An earlier report from The Verge claimed that Elon is planning to charge as much as $19.99 ( roughly Rs 1,650 for the Twitter Blue subscription). However, Musk's $8 (roughly Rs 660) charge seems to be much more accessible.

Elon Musk has also confirmed that the verification process is currently being revamped. A prior report suggested that even older Twitter verified users will have to pay for the subscription if they want to keep their verified badge. The company is expected to give a buffer of 90 days to existing Twitter-verified users to move to the new regime.

Elon Musk took over Twitter last week after completing a $44 billion deal. He then went on to fire most of the executives including the CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy head Vijaya Gadde. In an SEC filing, Twitter also announced that all the board members were fired and Musk is the sole director in the company. Musk has also assumed the position of CEO of Twitter according to a separate filing.

Musk responded to a tweet by claiming that the title of CEO is just temporary. Taking the position into account, Musk is the chief of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring Company and now Twitter.