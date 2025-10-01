'How about just buying Netflix?': Netizens after Elon Musk cancels his OTT subscription

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently cancelled his Netflix subscription after a director associated with the streaming giant mocked the assassination of American political activist Charlie Kirk. The director, identified as Hamish Steele, posted an abusive message on Bluesky in September this year, calling Kirk a "random nazi" after the latter's death.

The controversy exploded when clips from Steele's Netflix show titled Dead End: Paranormal Park and DeadEndia did the rounds on X (previously Twitter). Social media users claimed that the show promoted trans ideology.

A former nuclear scientist at the US Department of Energy Matt Von Swol condemned Netflix for platforming Steele.

“Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids…you will NEVER get a dime of my money,” Van Swol said.

Responding to the post, Musk wrote: “Same,” signalling that he had also ended his subscription.

After Musk cancelled his subscription of the streaming giant, social media users cancelled their Netflix subscriptions en masse.

Sharing the viral clip from Hamish Steele's show, a user wrote: "Netflix is pushing woke garbage and trans ideology to kids. Don't let your kids watch Netflix. Elon Musk has also cancelled his Netflix subscription today."

"Elon Musk cancelled Netflix and now millions are following his lead. The boycott wave is HERE. CANCEL your subscription; BOYCOTT Netflix; Send a message loud & clear. We don’t fund WOKE garbage," a second user commented.

Some users even wondered whether Musk will buy Netflix. "How about just buying Netflix and turn it into a perfume making company?" a netizen wondered.

"Elon's gonna Netflix and chill the competition," another user commented in jest.

"Just buy a substantial shares of Netflix and vote the management out just like Icahn did in 2011," a user wrote.

Sharing the screenshot of his cancelled Netflix membership, a user wrote: "Been tired of them for sooo long."