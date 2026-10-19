How did Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics cards worth $470,000 disappear: Explained

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How the RTX 5090 shipment went missing

According to Tom's Hardware, Oderço said it expected two pallets of Zotac RTX 5090 graphics cards at Guarulhos International Airport, but the shipment could not be located afterwards.

The distributor said the incident was unprecedented in its more than 38-year history. It valued the cargo at approximately 2.5 million Brazilian reais, equivalent to around $470,000 or ₹4.45 crore. The company has not disclosed the shipment's arrival date or tracking details, and the exact number of missing graphics cards remains unknown.

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No individual or organisation has been identified as responsible, and there is no confirmation that the shipment was stolen. According to the reports, Oderço said it had not received an official response to its inquiries at the time of publication.

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Why the missing GPUs matter

Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 5090 in January 2025 with a US starting price of $1,999. Based on the company's Blackwell architecture, the graphics card features 32GB of GDDR7 memory and supports DLSS 4, Nvidia's AI-powered graphics technology that can generate additional frames in supported games.

Beyond gaming, the RTX 5090 is used by video editors, 3D artists, animators and developers running certain AI models locally. Its high-end specifications make it an expensive component for both consumers and professionals.

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The incident comes amid reported global supply constraints affecting the RTX 5090, with memory shortages cited as one contributing factor. However, there is no evidence that the missing shipment has caused or worsened the wider shortage.

A high-value shipment raises wider security concerns

The disappearance also draws attention to the risks surrounding expensive graphics hardware. Tom's Hardware has reported separate cases involving GPU delivery problems, alleged component-removal scams involving returned graphics cards and thefts targeting high-value technology shipments.

These incidents provide context but do not establish what happened to Oderço's cargo. The distributor's immediate concern remains locating the two pallets and obtaining an explanation. Until further information emerges, the shipment's whereabouts and the circumstances behind its disappearance remain unclear.