How I purchased OnePlus 10 Pro with a discount of Rs 27,000

OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship that needs no introduction. It ticks almost all the right boxes and is not a hard phone to recommend. I got a chance to lay hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro at an attractive price. OnePlus is running a new offer that is incentivizing old OnePlus and iPhone users to exchange their devices for a new OnePlus phone. The company is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on old phones from select brands. This kind of exchange value is giving buyers a tremendous bargain on their old smartphones.

How to get a discount of Rs 27,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus online store and brick-and-mortar OnePlus outlets are offering the same discounts. You can either order your new phone online or go to your nearest OnePlus store. I opted to visit the OnePlus store close to my home. Luckily, they had the model I was looking for, OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black (12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage). The phone is currently priced at Rs 66,999.

The old OnePlus 7T was analysed by the personnel at the store and I was given a quote of Rs 11,000 for the value of the device. Additionally, OnePlus' new offer provides an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 which takes the entire value of the phone to Rs 21,000.

The deductions got the price of the device down to Rs 45,999. Furthermore, OnePlus is also offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on purchases made via ICICI Bank Credit cards. This further took the price down to Rs 39,999 bringing the total discount to Rs 27,000. You can also opt to convert the remaining amount to a no-cost EMI.

The same offer can also be applied to OnePlus 10T which is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, you will get a discount of Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 6,000 while making the payment via an ICICI credit card.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship that features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The device comes with a 120Hz LTPO2 display with 2K resolution. The phone gets a triple-lens camera that features a 48MP primary lens. OnePlus has collaborated with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 10 Pro camera. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging via the wire and adapter in the box.

