Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
How India’s IT giants are reinventing themselves for the AI era

How India’s IT giants are reinventing themselves for the AI era

As AI reshapes outsourcing and clients shift work to GCCs, companies such as TCS and HCLTech are expanding into data centres and GCC-as-a-service to tap a larger share of AI spending.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Priyanka Sangani
Priyanka Sangani
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 12:36 PM IST
How India’s IT giants are reinventing themselves for the AI eraIT companies are now entering the data centre space, a significant shift from the traditional asset-light, people-led business model they have mastered over the past few decades.

As artificial intelligence adoption begins to disrupt the IT industry’s business model, services companies are expanding into newer areas to access a larger share of customers’ AI spending.

IT companies are now entering the data centre space, a significant shift from the traditional asset-light, people-led business model they have mastered over the past few decades. Further, as more customers move critical work in-house to their global capability centres, all Tier-I tech firms now offer AI GCC-as-a-service.

Advertisement

Must read: AI-led data centre boom is boosting fibre optic cable demand, says HFCL MD Mahendra Nahata

Last week, IT services major HCLTech announced its expansion into the data centre segment, with its first facility scheduled to come up in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Odisha government and Sarvam AI, an Indian generative AI start-up in which it recently invested. This is part of the company’s planned Rs 3,500-crore investment to expand into the physical data centre segment, a shift from its core services-led business model.

In late 2025, Tata Consultancy Services set up a new unit, HyperVault, in partnership with private equity firm TPG to create AI-ready data centres, in line with its aim to become the largest AI-led technology services company. The company has acquired land in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for its data centres, one of which will be frontier AI firm OpenAI’s first data centre facility in India.

Advertisement

Must read: Here’s how AI is driving India's data centre investment pipeline

Industry watchers say any attempt to capture a larger share of customers’ AI investments is likely to have a positive long-term impact on the business, despite being capital-intensive. The GCC offering, where companies provide either partial or end-to-end management services to help customers set up, scale and manage their capability centres, is more in line with their traditional services model and is an attempt to recapture some potential revenue loss.

“This is a natural extension of what IT companies offer, based on their client requirements,” said Amit Chandra, Vice President, HDFC Securities. The new facilities that TCS and HCLTech are setting up would largely be for their own clients. “A lot of data analysis and AI work that these companies do doesn’t need to go to the cloud. Working with IT service providers helps companies host their data locally, meeting data sovereignty requirements as well,” he said.
For services companies, it is an opportunity to tap into a larger portion of rising AI spending, which is replacing traditional spending, and to explore newer pricing and revenue models.

Advertisement

“This is a business that is shifting from physical infrastructure to higher-value AI-ready solutions, one we believe will be a new growth vector for HCLTech,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCLTech, during a post-results analyst call.

Must read: HCLTech CEO's salary hiked 67% on-year; here's how much he drew in FY26

“This capacity is also going to help us drive more and more outcome-based contracts and managed services contracts, where we can consume some of this capacity that gets bundled into our outcome-based pricing and managed services pricing for global clients,” he said, explaining the business rationale.

Not everyone is making that transition yet. While announcing its quarterly results, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the company had discussed this internally and decided not to venture into the data centre segment.

While there are concerns over the capital-intensive nature of the data centre business, IT firms are expected to work with partners, with investments split among them. Even so, the move could still affect the return on equity (ROE) of services companies.

Chandra said most IT firms have an ROE of 25-26%, while top-tier firms such as TCS are at over 50%. The data centre vertical could generate an ROE of 16-17% and account for 4-5% of a firm’s revenue over time.

Advertisement

“Most of the investments would be staggered over a few years and shared between the partners. If this can help grow business for services companies, then the impact on ROE is not that much of a concern,” he said.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sangani
Priyanka Sangani

Priyanka Sangani is a Consulting Editor with Business Today and an Editorial Consultant with a healthcare technology firm. She has over two decades of experience in business journalism, writing on corporate strategy, leadership, and technology. She has previously worked at The Economic Times and Business Standard, and also had an earlier stint at Business Today.

Rather than chasing headlines, she is more interested in uncovering the story behind the news and understanding what makes companies tick. This perspective has given her a ringside view of how Indian enterprises and consumers have evolved over the past twenty years. She is particularly focused on how technology intersects with other industries and the impact it has on people and processes.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more