How Infosys’s $560 million Optimum-Stratus deals stack up: Decoding gains & margin trade-offs

Indian IT major Infosys has signed agreements to acquire two US-based firms, Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus, in deals worth up to $560 million, marking one of its larger recent bets on building sector-specific capabilities.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said it will acquire Optimum for up to $465 million and Stratus for up to $95 million, with both transactions expected to close in the first quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

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Optimum Healthcare IT is a player in healthcare IT digital transformation and consulting, brings a team of over 1,600 professionals with deep expertise across hospitals, health systems, and payers. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Infosys’s presence in the healthcare vertical, adding domain-led consulting, implementation, and managed services capabilities at scale. Meanwhile, Stratus, which serves property and casualty insurers and managing general agents (MGAs), adds a team of over 450 specialists, further expanding Infosys’s footprint in insurance technology.

According to Sandeep Shah, Research Analyst at Equiris Capital, the Optimum acquisition is expected to add 1.5-2% to Infosys’s growth on a proforma basis, assuming full-year consolidation. With an estimated 10-month consolidation in FY27, the contribution is likely to be in the range of 1.3-1.7%. However, the near-term impact on profitability may be modest. For the deal to remain earnings per share (EPS) neutral, the acquired business would need to deliver profit margins in the mid-to-high single digits. This could be challenging initially due to a higher onsite component, which typically weighs on margins, making the acquisition marginally EPS dilutive in the early years.

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Over the medium term, Infosys is expected to leverage its offshore delivery model to optimise costs and improve margins. Even after accounting for amortisation of intangible assets, profitability of the acquired entities could see an uptick as integration progresses, though analysts await greater clarity on execution.

Separately, the Stratus acquisition is expected to have a relatively smaller financial impact, contributing around 0.2-0.3% to overall growth on a full-year basis, and about 0.2% in FY27 given partial consolidation. Like Optimum, the deal could be EPS neutral to slightly dilutive initially, with improvement contingent on margin expansion post-integration.

With three acquisitions now announced — including Versent (announced last year), Optimum, and Stratus — Infosys is expected to derive 2-2.5% inorganic growth in FY27, according to analyst estimates.

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Industry experts see this as a strategic pivot. Praveen Bhadada, CEO and Managing Director of Neovay Global, said the move signals a broader shift toward verticalised capabilities in IT services. “Domain-specific capabilities are emerging as one of the largest value pools in the industry. Companies that fail to build or acquire such expertise risk being commoditised,” he said.

Bhadada added that the timing of the deals appears favourable, with valuations currently in the range of 1.5x to 2.0x revenue. However, he cautioned that this window may not remain open for long, as the growing influence of AI is likely to drive up valuations of specialised platforms and data-driven businesses, pushing acquisition multiples higher in the coming quarters.

Shares of Infosys ended the day at Rs 1,278.60, (up 0.02%) on March 26.