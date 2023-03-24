How is data on Indian users accessible even after ban? US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over privacy concerns

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced the US Congress amid growing security concerns and potential Chinese government influence over the social media giant. A recent report claimed that the social media network still has access to data of Indian citizens, despite the ban. During the questioning by US Congress Chew was asked how that came to be.

Chew stressed that the TikTok app does not share data with the Chinese government and it doesn't pose a risk to its 150 million users in the US nor share their data with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

However, US lawmaker Debbie Lesko cited India and other countries that banned TikTok in some form, highlighting that it is a tool ultimately under the control of the Chinese government and that could pose a major security risk for various nations.

Lesko said, "This (TikTok) is a tool which is ultimately under the control of the Chinese government and screams out with national security concerns Mr Chew, how can all of these countries and our FBI director be wrong?"

In response, Chew said, "I think a lot of risks pointed out are hypothetical and theoretical risks. I have not seen any evidence."

He was then grilled about a recent Forbes article claiming that TikTok still had access to data of Indian citizens. Chew answered, "This is a recent article; I have asked my team to look into it. We have rigorous data access protocols. There is no such thing that anybody can access the tools. So, I disagree with a lot of the conclusions."

TikTok was banned in India in June 2020 over privacy and security concerns. India also hundreds of other Chinese apps that were claimed to pose a threat to the country's safety and privacy.

